Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

Presale tickets for Friday night’s Division VII, Region 28 semifinal football game between Crestview (10-1) and Minster (7-4) will be available in the Crestview High School office Wednesday from 5:30 until 7 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 7:45 until 3:15 Thursday and Friday in the Athletic Office.

Presale price is $8 for all tickets, and Crestview will receive a $1.20 for each advance ticket sold at Crestview. All tickets at the gate are $9. Ticket prices are set by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The game will be played at Lima’s Spartan Stadium, and there will be a $3 parking fee. The gates will open at 6:30, and the game will start at 7:30 Friday night.