Crestview football players honored
The Crestview Football program concluded its season with head coach Jared Owens, along with his coaching staff and the football cheer program, recognizing their teams’ accomplishments throughout their 10-2 season that ended in the regional semi-finals. Football Scholar Athletes include: Front row (left to right) – Darren Simmons, Chase Baker, Drew Kline, Korbin Hartman, Dylan Hicks, Kaden Short, and Derick Dealey. Back row (left to right) – Brody Brecht, Trevor Gibson, Landin Burch, Wade Sheets, Riley Saylor, Brayden Sellers, Luke Mefferd, Grant Schlagbaum, Robbie Gonzalez, and Carson Kreischer. Crestview photos
Football Special Awards: Front row (left to right) – Charles Stefanek (Knight Pride Award, NWC First Team & Honorable Mention), Drew Kline (Knight Pride Award, Second Team All-Ohio, NWC Offensive Player of the Year), Grant Schlagbaum (Captain Award, NWC Second Team & Honorable Mention), Dylan Hicks (Captain’s Award, Second Team All-Ohio, NWC First & Second Team, Sledgehammer Award), Trevor Gibson (Captain’s Award, Defensive Award, Honorable Mention All-Ohio, Knight Pride Award, NWC First Team & Second Team), and Derick Dealey (NWC Second Team & Honorable Mention).
