The Crestview Football program concluded its season with head coach Jared Owens, along with his coaching staff and the football cheer program, recognizing their teams’ accomplishments throughout their 10-2 season that ended in the regional semi-finals. Football Scholar Athletes include: Front row (left to right) – Darren Simmons, Chase Baker, Drew Kline, Korbin Hartman, Dylan Hicks, Kaden Short, and Derick Dealey. Back row (left to right) – Brody Brecht, Trevor Gibson, Landin Burch, Wade Sheets, Riley Saylor, Brayden Sellers, Luke Mefferd, Grant Schlagbaum, Robbie Gonzalez, and Carson Kreischer. Crestview photos

Football Special Awards: Front row (left to right) – Charles Stefanek (Knight Pride Award, NWC First Team & Honorable Mention), Drew Kline (Knight Pride Award, Second Team All-Ohio, NWC Offensive Player of the Year), Grant Schlagbaum (Captain Award, NWC Second Team & Honorable Mention), Dylan Hicks (Captain’s Award, Second Team All-Ohio, NWC First & Second Team, Sledgehammer Award), Trevor Gibson (Captain’s Award, Defensive Award, Honorable Mention All-Ohio, Knight Pride Award, NWC First Team & Second Team), and Derick Dealey (NWC Second Team & Honorable Mention).