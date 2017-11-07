The Crestview volleyball program recently concluded the season by recapping the year while head coach Tammy Gregory and her staff presented various awards to the players. Scholar-Athlete Awards (above, left to right): Abby Bagley, Ally McCoy, Lyvia Black, Lexi Gregory, Avery McCoy, Bailey Gregory, Lauryn Black and Codi Miller. Special Awards (below, left to right): Ally McCoy (Most Improved, Most Kills, Most Blocks), Abby Bagley (Most Assists), Lauryn Black (Most Aces), Lexi Gregory (Mighty Knight Award, Highest Serve Receive Percentage, Most Digs) and Bailey Gregory (Highest Serving Percentage). Crestview photos