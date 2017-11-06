Van Wert independent sports

Crestview and Minster will lock horns Friday in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division VII, Region 28football semifinals at Spartan Stadium in Lima.

The Knights (10-1) advanced to Week No. 12 with a 63-22 regional quarterfinal victory over Ansonia (see related story), while Minster (7-4) topped Fort Loramie 40-24.

Friday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air live on Classic Hits 99.7 WKSD. The winner will advance to the regional championship and will face the winner of Friday’s Sidney Lehman Catholic-Delphos St. John’s winner. The Cavaliers (10-1) and the Blue Jays (7-4) will square off Friday night at Goodwin Field at Allen East High School.

St. Marys Memorial (10-1) will face Shelby (11-0) in Friday’s Division IV, Region 14 semifinals at Marion Harding, and Division VI, Region 22, the Hicksville Aces (9-2) will face Liberty-Benton (10-1) Friday at Fred Brown Stadium in Defiance.

In Division VI, Region 24, Lima Central Catholic (10-1) will play Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field and Spencerville (9-2) will face Marion Local (11-0) at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. The winners will meet for the regional championship Nov. 17 at a site to be determined.

For statewide brackets and more information, click the following link: http://ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2017/2017-OHSAA-Football-State-Playoffs-Coverage.