The City of Van Wert will have leaf pick-up on the four Mondays in November and the first Monday in December. The first leaf pick-up for city residents will be Monday, November 6, and the last pick-up will be Monday, December 4.

Leaves must be in biodegradable paper bags and placed at the curb the night before the pick-up date. City residents are urged not to abuse this service by inserting garbage and other foreign materials in with the leaves, as the leaves will be disposed of in a manner not conducive to trash.