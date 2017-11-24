Christopher T. Nowak

Print for later

Christopher T. “Chris” Nowak, 34, of rural Convoy, passed away at his residence on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

He was born February 5, 1983, in Decatur, Indiana, a son of Thomas E. and Darlene S. (Stevens) Nowak, who both survive.

Other survivors include a son, Landon T. Nowak; one daughter, Shay Marie Nowak; and a number of aunts and uncles: Sue (Chester) Fox, Mark (Christina) Nowak, Marie (Craig) Duff, Sharon Stevens, Kate (Al) Pardon, Dan (Deb) Stevens, Bruce (Gaythel) Davis, Linda (Al) Zimmerman, Shelia (Ken) Johnson, and Ed (Vickie) Stevens.

Chris was employed as a welder at Crown Equipment Corporation in Celina.

Private services will be conducted at a later date.

The family will receive visitors from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 26, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.