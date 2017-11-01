VW independent/submitted information

Who are we and where are we going as a county? Those are the questions a countywide rebranding effort — the Our Story Project — seeks to answer. Its focus is on discovering the best in community residents, businesses, and organizations to discover the best in Van Wert County itself.

An initiative spearheaded by the Van Wert County Leadership Class of 2018, and sponsored by generous donors throughout the county, this project will define the essence of the county, and where it is going, by creating one voice.

“Van Wert County is the most vibrant, robust community in northwest Ohio,” shared Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Susan Munroe. “And while I believe that, and can tell you why, what do our residents say? What do we do really well and what are our challenges?

“I applaud the Chamber’s Leadership Class of 2018 for tackling this tough project to help our county accelerate and take the next steps toward progress,” Munroe added.

The Our Story Project was established to create a master narrative for the county, which will allow people and organizations to tell a compelling, unified story about Van Wert County. Aligning marketing messages allows organizations to reinforce key themes, establish a strong reputation for the county, and make Van Wert County economically competitive to attract the talent and the business needed for continued growth.

Through community-focused, consensus-driven workshops and an online version of the workshop for the general public, the Leadership Class of 2018 will gather data from residents, businesses, and local leaders and discover the unified voice of Van Wert County.

This project will focus on defining the human personality of the county and provide guidance on how to communicate that personality authentically.

“This project will provide what is needed to shine a spotlight on our county, and inspire a visit to the unique businesses within our community,” said Dan Baisden, program manager for Main Street Van Wert and Our Story Project co-lead.

“We’re excited to create brand tools that weave together our parks, heritage, businesses, family-friendly community, and tell the story of what it means to truly live here in Van Wert County,” added Amanda Miller, marketing & resource development manager at The Van Wert County Foundation and Our Story Project co-lead.

This is not just about creating a new tagline or advertising campaign, but is instead about uncovering the essence of who and what Van Wert County is and why its unique qualities create an extraordinary place. The project looks to provide flexible narrative guidelines that can be adopted by various government, community, non-profit organizations, and businesses.

For more information on the Our Story Project or to find out how to participate, email ourstoryvwco@gmail.com.