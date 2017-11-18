SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Two Republicans seeking high-ranking elected offices made a campaign stop in Van Wert on Friday.

Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons will face current State Treasurer Josh Mandel in the May 2018 primary election in the race for U.S. Senate. The winner will try to unseat longtime Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown next November.

Current State Representative Robert Sprague of Findlay (83rd district) plans to run for State Treasurer next year. He’ll be unopposed in the primary.

Both men addressed those who gathered for the Van Wert County Republican Party’s November luncheon, held at Elks Lodge 1197.

This is Gibbons’ first attempt at public office, although he was interviewed for various federal posts and was offered a Washington, D.C., job with the Small Business Administration. He served as co-chair of Donald Trump’s Ohio campaign.

During his remarks to the audience, Gibbons described himself as a non-traditional candidate and a non-establishment person, and he blasted career politicians from both parties.

“I have a real problem with Washington career politicians,” Gibbons said. “People that get out of school, start on this road and become part of the political class, raise money, run for office, raise money while they’re in office for the next office, then continue on and know nothing about the real world.”

Gibbons noted that, while Mandel is just 39, this will be his seventh election. He also said Brown has been in office for 44 years without working a single day in the private sector.

Gibbons was very blunt when he talked about the beliefs of roughly half of the country.

“They believe the government is supposed to take care of them, and that just doesn’t work,” Gibbons stated. “It’s dragging this country down.”

Gibbons also said he believes the government should get out of the healthcare business, and said he supports lowering taxes for small businesses.

Sprague, a former Findlay city treasurer and auditor, explained to the audience that he’s a fiscal conservative, noting that he entered the State Treasurer’s race to hold strong against big government and to help build a stronger economy.

He also noted Ohio has a $13 billion investment portfolio, and he said he supports private-public partnerships.

“We can use private financing to address some of our infrastructure needs,” Sprague explained. “This private-public bureau that I’ve proposed for the State Treasurer’s office is going to have a big impact on making sure investments come through the state of Ohio.”

Sprague also said the State Treasurer’s Office should also be able to help with the opioid epidemic, and should be able to provide resources to individuals and families facing massive student loan debts.