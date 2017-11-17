Crestview senior cross country runner Ashley Bowen is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student-Athlete of the Week. She was nominated by Athletic Administrator Dave Bowen (no relation). Ashley was a four-time regional qualifier, and finished 49th at the State Meet in her junior season. Bowen is ranked third in her class, and maintains a 3.98 grade point average. Her other activities include FCA, FCCLA, National Honor Society (President this year), Chorus and the Academic Blue Club. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award by e-mailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent