VW independent/submitted information

First Bank of Berne closed all branches and its call center on Friday, November 10, in observance of Veterans Day. The bank’s employees, however, did not have a typical “day off”. Instead, they spent the day engaged in volunteerism within the local community.

Bank employees chose volunteer opportunities based on their existing affiliations, interest, and community need. Employees were encouraged to form teams and work together as part of the organization’s coordinated effort to give back.

Staff from the Van Wert branch worked at charity organizations and not-for-profits, including Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio and the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

“I and my staff realized how fortunate we are to have a facility of this caliber in our community and were honored to show our appreciation by giving back,” said Branch Manager Becky Stepleton.

“We appreciate the employees of First Bank of Berne who volunteered their time at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center to honor the men and women who have served our country and as we celebrate National Home Care and Hospice Month,” said Brent Tow, president/CEO of Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice. “The work of community volunteers and collaboration with local businesses and organizations are vital to our mission of providing comprehensive, home health and hospice services to the people of northwest and west central Ohio.”

All of First Bank of Berne’s branches participated in “First Bank of Berne Gives Back.” Employees from Berne, Decatur, Peru, Kokomo, Portland, and Bluffton, Indiana, offered their time and talents to organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club and the Berne Volunteer Fire Department.

This was the bank’s first widespread, coordinated effort to engage employees in volunteerism, though many staff members already donate their time and talents locally.

“Our employees volunteer on a regular basis and many serve on local boards and community organizations,” said Vice President and Director of Marketing Chad Montgomery. “We asked each employee to select where to volunteer and watched the enthusiasm build from there.”

First Bank of Berne chose November 10 as a day of service in observance of Veterans Day to honor those who have served in the United States armed forces.