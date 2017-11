Yes, it was c-o-l-d, but this bundled up Crestview High School marching band member was prepared as she watches her Knights battle Minster in a second-round Ohio High School Athletic Association play-off game on Friday. Crestview, which had a 26-13 lead in the game at one point, saw its season end when the Wildcats rallied for a 35-32 win. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent