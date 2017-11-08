VW independent/submitted information

Eighth graders from area schools got to take a peek at what the future might look like in 17 different occupations, as they visited the career technical labs at Vantage recently.

The eighth graders are seeing some new and exciting extras in the labs this year. In the Construction Equipment Technology program, they’re able to check out the equipment, as well as surveying, site layout, masonry, and concrete installation.

Several new robotic pieces have been installed in the Industrial Mechanics lab as part of the RAMTEC (Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Education Collaborative) grant Vantage received.

In Health Technology, they’re being introduced to “HAL,” a lifelike health simulator that provides students with a more realistic way to practice a number of medical procedures, including taking blood pressure and pulse, and drawing blood.

The newest high school program, Criminal Justice, is also drawing a lot of interest from the students.

This career exploration activity is especially helpful by informing the students about all the options available to them. During the visit, the eighth graders are able to see what skills are being used in different career areas. Students may also become more aware of how their interests and abilities can be developed into a rewarding career.

It’s great to host the eighth graders and give them a chance to see what career technical education at Vantage is all about.

The annual Culinary Arts Thanksgiving lunch buffet is just around the corner. This year the buffet will be held Tuesday, November 14, and Thursday, November 16. Guests will be seated from 11 a.m. until noon. This year’s buffet will include a delicious variety of salads, meats, vegetables, breads, and desserts, all for just $8.95 (plus tax). Reservations are necessary for this special event. To reserve a spot, call 419.238.5411, extension 2425.

A reminder to Vantage parents that parent-teacher conferences will be held Monday, November 20, from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, November 21, from 10:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Call 419.238.5411, extension 2126, to schedule an appointment.