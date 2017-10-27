VW independent/submitted information

On Friday, November 17, The YWCA will host its annual “Toast to the YWCA of Van Wert County” at the historic YWCA in downtown Van Wert.

The “Toast to the YWCA of Van Wert” is an annual event that celebrates the strong work that the YWCA does in the community. The event also raises money for the organization to continue serving women and families who desperately need assistance and resources.

This event is a compilation of the “Festival of Trees” and will include both a silent and live auction of numerous items that businesses and individuals throughout the area have donated. Attendees will see everything from traditional to modern holiday items, as well as rustic to custom pieces. If a tree or holiday item is not needed for auction participants personally, in the true spirit of the holiday season, winning bidders are given the option of donating the beautifully decorated item to a less fortunate family in our community.

“We are adding something a bit different than in years past and opening the doors on Thursday, November 16, from 4-8 p.m. for an event preview,” said YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick. “During these hours, the community will be welcome to view beautiful items and tour our amazing facility.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the festivities starting at 7 that evening. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and bite-sized desserts, accompanied by cash bar, will be catered by Willow Bend County Club. Tickets are presale only and must be presented at the door for admission. Ticket prices are $50 a person and will be available starting November 1 at the YWCA.

“As this event is designed for participants to mingle and preview auction items, set seating is limited,” Laudick noted. “However, tables may be reserved with ticket purchase on a first come, first served basis.

“Past support of the toast has been phenomenal and we look forward to hosting another great event for our community, while raising funds to provide the services we do that help so many local women and families in need.” Laudick added.

The YWCA’s general operating hours are Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency.

For more information, contact the YWCA at 419.238.6639 or Facebook “YWCA of Van Wert County”.