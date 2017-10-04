VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be hosting a free one-night Women’s Self-Defense Class from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 11. The class will be provided by the Van Wert Self Defense Team, which can be followed on Facebook by searching Van Wert Self Defense Team.

This class is designed to teach women how to avoid dangerous situations and what they should do when faced with unavoidable, unsafe circumstances. Class participants will gain confidence, knowledge, and the skills to protect themselves in this hands-on program. Topics covered will include situation avoidance and prevention, self-defense, and improvised defense tools.

Class instructors include Rick Busch and Ed Klausing. Busch is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do with 28 years of experience, including 22 years’ experience teaching martial arts, self-defense, and rape prevention classes and seminars. Klausing is a third-degree black belt and also has experience in teaching various martial arts.

Participants should be women and girls ages 13 and older and should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing. Pre-register by calling the YWCA at 419.238.6639.

According to the Department of Justice, one in five teenagers and young women have been a victim of some form of dating violence and there are nearly 189,000 victims of sexual assault and rape annually.

This class will also be held in connection with the YWCA Week Without Violence™, which is October 16-20. This is a nationwide annual campaign that highlights practical, sustainable alternatives to violence in people’s homes, schools, workplaces, and communities. A grassroots initiative when it began in 1995, today the YWCA Week Without Violence™ is a global campaign involving women, men, and children in hundreds of communities in the United States and in countries around the world.

For more information, contact J.J. McClain, YWCA health and wellness coordinator, by calling the YWCA or emailing jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org. The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way agency and Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient.