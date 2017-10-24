Submitted information

The SilverSneakers® participants of the YWCA paused for a photo after their recent luncheon to celebrate SilverSneakers® 25 years in business, holding up their “twos and fives”.

SilverSneakers® is an innovative program specifically designed for the unique health and physical needs of local Medicare beneficiaries. With SilverSneakers, the focus is on fitness, fun and friends! Staying active both physically and mentally, maintaining friendships, and keeping a positive outlook on life is key.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is committed to helping one age happily through SilverSneakers certified classes, social events and volunteer opportunities. Eligible members receive a full facility partnership at the YWCA, where one can enjoy low-impact fitness classes; use of the facility’s 24/7 fitness center, including exercise equipment (e.g., treadmills, exercise bikes, free weights, etc.); the pool; sauna; locker rooms; social events; etc.

For more information on SilverSneakers at the YWCA of Van Wert County, visit the facility, call 419.238.6639, visit the www.silversneakers.com website, or join participants for class on Wednesday, October 25, at 10 a.m. Celebrations will continue during this class and all are encouraged to wear royal blue, the official color of SilverSneakers.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation agency.