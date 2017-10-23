Submitted information

Member schools of the Western Buckeye League member recently donated a total of $ 7,477.33 to the United Way to help with hurricane relief.

The member schools raised this money through the generosity of their local communities. Money was collected at a variety of sporting events by means of donations in the stands and gates, 50-50 drawings as well as collections in the building from the high school students.

The Western Buckeye League would like to thank all the fans and students who donated to this very worthwhile project.