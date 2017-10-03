VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School will host a Van Wert County Financial Aid informational meeting for parents/guardians of senior students regarding financial aid.

The Office of Student Services has arranged for Amy Francis, director of financial aid at Defiance College, to present on the financial aid process. Francis will explain the step-by-step procedures in completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

In addition, Seth Baker, executive secretary of the Van Wert County Foundation, will explain the requirements and application procedures for securing grants.

Parents of seniors should plan to attend this important meeting to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Those unable to attend should contact a high school guidance counselor for more information.