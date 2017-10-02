Van Wert independent sports

The Lady Cougars blanked Crestview, during Saturday’s non-conference soccer action at Van Wert High School.

Cassidy Meyers scored Van Wert’s first goal, with an assist from Lizzie Rutkowski. Hayley Kuhlman scored the two remaining goals, with assists from Bri DeAmicis and Meyers.

Both teams will return to action on Tuesday. Van Wert will be at Elida, and Crestview will play at Coldwater.