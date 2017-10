Vantage Career Center students Clay Schnipke (Industrial Mechanics), Julia Clinton (Welding), Josh England (Auto Technology), Mackayla Caperton (Health Technology), Colton Hower (Carpentry), and Jenna Dunlap (Interactive Media), visited Van Wert Elementary School fourth-graders recently to talk about careers and how coming to Vantage gives them a head start on their future. Vantage photo