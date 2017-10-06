VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Dog Park is officially open, and owners can now bring their dogs to the park and let them run in the enclosed areas.

In preparation for the opening, the trees were trimmed and the grass is growing, while temporary signs have been posted stating the rules for usage. Because the city will close the shelterhouse and turn off the water in mid- to late October, there is no running water at this time, so owners will have to supply their own. However, water will be available inside the enclosed areas next spring. Doggy bag stations and bags have been installed, and trash receptacles are placed nearby.

This coming spring, the committee will host a work day to refurbish the shelterhouse and surrounding area. Anyone who is interested in helping is welcome to attend. A formal dedication day will be held once the work in completed.

The idea for a local dog park had been floating around Van Wert for years. A small group of people formed a committee to examine the feasibility of creating a park. Once they had determined there was serious interest, they formulated a plan for raising the money. What resulted is a dog park built from the donations of local citizens and businesses. The existence of the park demonstrates what can be accomplished when people work together.

Further donations are needed to complete the park. Benches, formal signage, and agility equipment still need to be purchased. Donations can be sent to The Dog Park c/o Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891.