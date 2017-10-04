Timothy Hagerty, 92, of Van Wert, and formerly of Long Island, New York, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born January 2, 1925, in Manhattan, New York, the son of Timothy and Anna (Melville) Hagerty, who both preceded him in death. He married Muriel H. (Weir) Hagerty, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include a niece, Suzanna Weir Fultz of Norfolk, Virginia; and five nephews, Pete Weir of Van Wert, Robert Weir of Joliet, Illinois, Jerry Weir of Van Wert, Ted Weir of West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Edward Mahoney of Jupiter, Florida.

A sister, and one nephew, James Mahoney, also preceded him in death.

Tim was a retired high school science teacher in Huntington Public Schools, Long Island, New York. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II and an active member of Van Wert Alcoholics Anonymous who sponsored many individuals in need.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Alcoholics Anonymous.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.