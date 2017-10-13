VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced his office will be holding its seventh child passenger safety seat event this month. The event will be conducted from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 14, at the Ohio City Fire Department, 123 S. Main St. in Ohio City.

Sheriff Riggenbach stated that parents, grandparents, caregivers, etc., can stop at the Ohio City Fire Department and have their child passenger safety seat inspected to ensure the seat is properly installed and is the appropriate type of safety seat for the child using the seat.

Sheriff Riggenbach highly recommends that families attending child passenger safety seat events bring their child(ren) with them to the event. This allows the Sheriff’s Office car seat technicians, Deputies Colleen Wiley and Seth Karl, to ensure a child passenger safety seat is properly installed and is appropriate for that child.

During this inspection, Deputies Wiley and Karl will also be providing educational information for families about child passenger safety seats.

For more information about the upcoming safety seat event, county residents can contact Deputy Wiley or Deputy Karl at 419.238.3866. Families who cannot attend the Ohio City event on October 14, can also contact Deputies Wiley or Karl to make an appointment to have their child passenger safety seat inspected.

The upcoming child passenger safety seat event is free to the public.