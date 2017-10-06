Lincolnview senior volleyball player Kayla Schimmoeller is this week’s Van Wert Independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student-Athlete of the Week. Schimmoeller, who was nominated by head coach JaNahn Evans, is a team captain and also plays basketball for the Lady Lancers. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award by sending an email to sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent