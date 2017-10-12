SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

On paper, Week No. 8 of the high school football season appears to feature some mismatches among area teams. But of course, games aren’t played on paper. While some teams are eyeballing conference or league titles and/or the playoffs, other teams are trying to play the role of spoiler. That’s some of what makes high school football so enjoyable.

Last week I went 15-5 (75 percent), and for the season I’m 115-49 (70.1 percent). My best week so far was in Week No. 5 (18-2), and my worst week was Week No. 6 (12-8).

Here are my predictions for Week No. 8 (projected winner in bold):

Bath (1-6) at Van Wert (3-4): This is the week the Cougars break the odd streak of three consecutive 35-27 losses. I’m picking Van Wert in this one.

Crestview (6-1) at Allen East (2-5): Crestview is considered a big favorite in this one, and for good reason. I believe the Knights will pick up where they left off last week, and roll to win No. 7.

St. Henry (5-2) at Delphos St. John’s (4-3): Another week, another tough game for the Blue Jays. I’m picking the Redskins to win.

Columbus Grove (1-6) at Delphos Jefferson (5-2): The Wildcats have won three in a row, and they have an excellent chance to make it four straight on Saturday.

St. Marys (6-1) at Celina (5-2): The Roughriders are simply steamrolling opponents. However, this could be a good game. I’m still picking St. Marys.

Wayne Trace (6-1) at Edgerton (5-2): This is the beginning of a tough three game stretch for the Raiders, and it’s an intriguing matchup. I’m going with Wayne Trace.

Paulding (1-6) at Ada (4-3): The Panthers have to face the aerial assault of the Bulldogs. Paulding would like to shorten the game by running the football, but Ada has to be considered the favorite.

Other games: Wapakoneta at Defiance, Elida at Shawnee, Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton, Bluffton at Spencerville, Antwerp at Hicksville, Ayersville at Holgate, Tinora at Fairview, New Bremen at Minster, Fort Recovery at Marion Local, Coldwater at Versailles, Parkway at Anna, Lima Central Catholic at Bluffton (IN), Lima Sr. at Findlay.