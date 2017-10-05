Please join us for the 40th annual Wassenberg Photography opening party scheduled for October 6, 6-9 p.m. Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. The public is always welcome; free entry, live music by Ezra Miller (acoustic guitar) and Josh Liebhauser (cello), appetizers, and cash bar

The Van Wert Farm & Art Market wrapped up the 2017 summer season on September 30; live music and great stories by John Reichle and awesome lunches by Gibson’s BBQ. Thank you to all who participated and made this great downtown event possible. We wish to also thank those behind the scenes who supported with funds and hard work; Van Wert County Health Department, Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert Chamber and Lee Kinstle, Leland Smith Insurance, Gary Taylor, and Van Wert Manor. Also a thank you to Wassenberg Art Center staff who facilitated the markets. We will see you next year!

Dr. Wassenstein’s Side Show returns for 2017. We will be hosting our signature Halloween event on October 28. Back by popular demand, D.J. Vourteque and Samantha Siren will be doing their stuff and new acts: Titano Strongman and Scarlett Storm, national side show performers who will be taking the stage to amaze us with their feats of daring. Get those costumes going, we’ll have a cash costume contest for the best ones! Stay tuned for more information and watch for tickets to go on sale soon!

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Fused Glass Project Our first featured project coming up Thursday, October 5 and 12, from 6-9 p.m. will be glass slumping: Learn the art of fusing glass. This will be a two-part ArtNight series and we’ll show you have to make your own earrings beads or small platter. Instructor Diane Bendele will take you from working with the right types of glass and how to work with it properly to make a successful item. Cost will be $25. Remember, you may bring your own projects to ArtNight as well for which there is no fee. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up. Watch for more featured ArtNight projects soon!

ArtReach: Has started up today and we have a good-size crowd of those who reach for art. We still have some openings, and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.