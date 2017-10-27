Submitted information

The Van Wert Peony Pageant Committee is seeking contestants for the title of Queen Jubilee XLIII.

The Peony Festival Pageant will be held Friday, April 6, 2018, and the queen and her court receive scholarship money. Interested high school seniors should contact their guidance counselors for applications.

Area home schooled seniors are also eligible and can get more information by contacting Pageant Director Kylie Mills at 419.203.5385. Applications are due Monday, November 20.