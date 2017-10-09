VW independent/submitted information

On Thursday, September 28, the Optimist Club of Van Wert inducted 2018 officers and board members. Officers are Diana Cearns, president; Marie Junk Miller, first vice president; Sean M. Sauer, second vice president; Thaison Leaser, past president; and Ray Able, secretary-treasurer.

Board members are Michelle Kimmey Gunter, Michele Purmort Mooney, Jennifer Kimmel Smith, Andy Manz, Gloria Waterman, and Trevor Webster.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert has been proudly serving the Van Wert County area since the 1980s. It is comprised of men and women dedicated to the community, friendship, fun, service to youth, and the promotion of Optimist as a way of life.

The club’s positive approach, upbeat outlook, and commitment to creating a more optimistic future for kids is what differentiates the Optimist Club of Van Wert from other volunteer opportunities.

Club members receive as much as they give: