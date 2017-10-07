VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has announced highway closing information in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties for the coming week:

Van Wert County

Ohio 49, between Wren and Willshire, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 709, between Jonestown Road and Venedocia/St. Marys Road, west of Venedocia, will close October 9 for approximately 14 days for bridge repair at two locations. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 116, Ohio 81, and U.S. 127 back to Ohio 81. Work is being performed by Global Outdoor Solutions of Cleveland. (see map)

U.S. 30, both eastbound and westbound, is restricted to one lane through the work zone at the following locations for projects which will repair the pavement and joints, improve drainage and resurface the route. The project will complete in October. Work is being performed by Shelly Company, Findlay:

From just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185

From U.S. 224 to near the Indiana state line

Nighttime paving is under way and will continue for two weeks with traffic reduced to one lane through the work zone.

The eastbound and westbound rest areas on U.S. 30 west of Van Wert are now open following repair and resurfacing of the entrances and exits.

The truck weigh station closed September 21 for repair and resurfacing of the entrance and exit, parking lot and sidewalk. The station may open in approximately one week.

The ramps at the U.S. 224 interchange with U.S. 30 will be affected by the project as follows:

The exit ramp from U.S. 30 westbound to U.S. 224 and the entrance ramp from U.S. 224 to U.S. 30 westbound closed September 21 for 21 days.

U.S. 30 westbound to U.S. 224 traffic detoured onto U.S. 30 westbound to Ohio 49 back to U.S. 224. (see maps)

U.S. 224 to U.S. 30 westbound traffic detoured onto U.S. 30 eastbound to U.S. 127 back to U.S. 30 westbound. (see maps)

The ramps on the south side of the interchange will remain open.

All ramps at the interchange will be resurfaced.

Paulding County

U.S. 24 ramp repair will take place at the following locations. The ramps will remain open during the repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage:

U.S. 127

Ohio 49

Ohio 114, east of Ohio 637, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone during drainage tile repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

U.S. 24, from the Indiana line to the Defiance County line, is reduced to one lane through the work zone for berm repair. Work is taking place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The work zone is removed each night. The project will continue until late October. Work is being performed by Miller Brothers Construction of Archbold.

Ohio 114 , between U.S. 127 and the Putnam County line, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing until mid-October. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay.

Ohio 637 resurfacing in Grover Hill is essentially complete with minor finish work remaining which is expected to have little impact to traffic. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay.

Putnam County

The following routes will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for cleaning of drainage structures. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage:

Ohio 65 from Ottawa to Leipsic

Ohio 109 from Ottawa to the Henry County Line

Ohio 613 from Ohio 634 to the Hancock County Line

Ohio 190, between Fort Jennings and U.S. 224, will close October 9 for approximately one month during pavement repair. Access to residences will be maintained during the closure. Resurfacing of the route will follow pavement repairs. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 634 and U.S. 224. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving of Bluffton.