Van Wert High School senior soccer player Cassidy Meyers is this week’s Van Wert Independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student-Athlete of the Week. Meyers is a three-year starter and a two-time team captain for the Lady Cougars, and she leads the team with four goals and five assists. She’s a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track. Meyers was nominated by head coach Richard Nouza, who said “She is an extremely hard working and committed player who is a fantastic role model to her teammates. She is a joy to coach and is an excellent student and person.” Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award by e-mailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt, courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent