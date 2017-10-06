Van Wert independent sports

COLDWATER — Lincolnview and Crestview were among the many teams that competed at Thursday’s Coldwater Lions Cross Country Invitational.

The Lancer boys finished fourth and Crestview ninth in the 19-team field, which included three state-ranked teams and was won by Fort Loramie.

Lincolnview’s Karter Tow placed sixth overall with a time of 16:40. Jacob Keysor placed ninth (16:52), Alek Bowersock 13th (17:11), Devon Bill 18th (17:23), and Evan Cox 61st (18:46). Rounding out the top seven were Joe Sadowski (79th, 19:01) and Noah Daegar (82nd, 19:02).

Crestview was led by Gabe Smith, who placed 45th with a time of 18:22, and Collin Smith, who placed 46th (18:23). Dayton Schuerman finished 52nd (18:36), Josiah Updegrove 64th (18:50), and Jace Vining 74th (18:57).

The Lancer girls placed fifth, and Crestview 11th in a field that also included three state-ranked teams, and was won by Minster.

Madison Langdon led the Lady Lancers by placing 17th with a season best time of 20:12. She was followed by Tori Snyder in 37th (21:00), Dylann Carey 46th (21:18), Brayden Langdon 49th (21:24), and Madeline Snyder 50th (21:27). Rounding out the top seven were Alena Looser (70th, 22:07) and Rylee Byrne (79th, 22:23).

Crestview’s Ashley Bowen finished 10th with a time of 19:47, followed by Ragen Harting (28th, 20:50). Lizzie Bowen placed 63rd (21:56), and Adalynn Longstreth 80th (22:30).