Van Wert independent sports

TIFFIN — Both of Lincolnview’s cross country teams, Van Wert’s boys’ team and Crestview’s Regan Harting battled Saturday’s cold and wet conditions in Tiffin to advance to the State Tournament.

The Lincolnview boys finished fourth in the Division III regional, while the Lady Lancers finished seventh. It’s the fifth consecutive time the Lancers have qualified for the state tournament, and it’s the first time in school history that both teams advanced to state.

Alek Bowersock and Jacob Keysor finished 17th and 18th, with times of 16:59.75 and 17:00.19. Karter Tow finished 22nd (17:02), Devin Bill 56th (17:42.15), Joe Sadowksi 168th (19:31.05) and Evan Cox 180st (19:49.56).

Madison Langdon led the Lady Lancers by placing 41st with a time of 20:38.60. She was followed by Victoria Snyder (57th, 21:05.77), Madeline Snyder (60th, 21:07.05), Brayden Langdon (72nd, 21:17.54) and Alena Looser (119th, 22:04.51).

Van Wert placed third at Saturday’s Division II Tiffin regional, good enough to earn a state berth.

Cal Wolfrum led the Cougars by finishing 9th with a time of 16:32.10. Jacob Wasson placed 16th, (16:50.53), Gage Chiles 23rd, (17:20.82), Holden Reichert 29th, (17:28.25) and Keaton Brown 30th (17:30.37).

Crestview’s Ragen Harting qualified for the Division III State Tournament as an individual, with a 31st place finish and a time of 20:17.61.

The 2017 OHSAA Cross Country State Tournament will be held at National Trail Raceway in Hebron this Saturday.