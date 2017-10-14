VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Friday that he is awarding $85.5 million to 367 crime victim service providers across Ohio as part of the “Ohio Attorney General’s Expanding Services and Empowering Victims Initiative.” Three Van Wert County agencies are among those receiving victims services grants.

Attorney General DeWine created the initiative in 2015 to determine how grant funds could best be spent to serve victims of crime in Ohio.

Of the $85.5 million in grants announced today, an estimated $28 million will go toward providing services to domestic violence victims, approximately $25 million will go toward serving victims of sexual assault, and more than $16 million will go toward services for abused children. Additional funds will assist agencies that provide services to at-risk youth, victims with disabilities, and other victims who traditionally have not accessed victim services.

“It is critical that crime victims have access to comprehensive care and services to aid them in their recovery,” said Attorney General DeWine. “I am happy to provide these grant funds to help local crime victim service agencies provide thorough assistance to Ohioans who need support following a crime.”

The $85.5 million in funds is being awarded from Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant funding awarded to Ohio from the U.S. Department of Justice. The fund is financed by federal settlements, fines, and fees.

As part of separate grant funding also announced Friday, Attorney General DeWine awarded 187 crime victim service agencies with $3.4 million in grants from the State Victim Assistance Act (SVAA).

Locally agencies funded include the following:

Crisis Care Line — $149,425.69

Van Wert County Crime Victims Services — $41,258.36

YWCA of Van Wert County — $311,278.81

In addition to in-county agencies, several other area agencies and organizations received funds that will be spent in Van Wert County for contractual victims services.

Those include the following (number of counties served, including Van Wert):