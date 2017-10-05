The first graders at Lincolnview Elementary are learning to type. On Friday, September 29, Deb Stetler came down to our classroom to begin instructing the first graders on the keyboard and how to use it. Keyboarding is an important skill for all students. It involves using correct finger placement and building speed for optimal typing accuracy. When students develop keyboarding proficiency, it becomes an aid to the improvement of their writing skills. Shown is Mrs. Stetler teaching keyboarding to Kris Tow’s first-graders. (Lincolnview photo)