Lincolnview Local Schools will be conducting a special Veterans Day celebration to be held at 1:45 p.m. Friday, November 10, in the high school gymnasium.

The celebration honors veterans of the Lincolnview student body and staff.

“We are very proud of the men and women who are bravely serving or have served our country,” said teacher Stephanie Renner, who has organized the event since its inception. “For this reason, we would like to honor our veterans by announcing their name, branch, and family member(s) with whom they are attending in our high school gymnasium.”

Lincolnview also pays tribute to veterans no longer living by reading their name during a special memorial portion of the program.

A small reception will be held for veterans and their Lancer family member(s) following the program.