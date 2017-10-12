SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

After a 49-21 homecoming win over Ada, Crestview will hit the road one more time during the regular season. The Knights will head to Harrod, for Friday’s Northwest Conference game against the Allen East Mustangs.

Crestview enters the game 6-1 (4-1 NWC) and ranked No. 5 in the state in this week’s Associated Press football poll, while the Mustangs are 2-5 (1-4 NWC).

After losing to Spencerville the previous week, Crestview head coach Jared Owens was pleased with his team’s effort over the high-powered Ada Bulldogs.

“I thought that our team was mentally tough fighting through fatigue,” Owens said. “Their offense runs a lot of plays with throwing it as much as they do and with the no huddle. I thought our guys conditioning was a key factor, which is a compliment to how hard they have worked from the off season up until now.”

The Knights hit on all cylinders, and won all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams.

“We are proud of that part of the team concept showing up every week,” Owens said.

As a team, the Knights are averaging 365.9 yards per game – 152.3 yards rushing, and 213.6 yards passing, while holding opponents to 314 yards per game. Crestview is averaging 39.5 points per game, and is giving up 26 points per game.

While the postseason is three weeks away, Crestview has unofficially secured a playoff spot in Division VII, Region 28. It also appears the Knights will open the postseason at the Crestview Athletic Complex, but Owens said he’s not about to look ahead.

“All of our focus right now is on Allen East,” Owens explained. “So much can change from week to week, and I believe we are better off worrying about this week’s opponent and getting better ourselves.

The Mustangs are averaging 15.1 points per game, while giving up 24 points per game. In terms of yards, Allen East averages 212 yards per game – 93 rushing and 119 passing. Last week against Paulding, Tyler Clum completed 7 of 19 passes for 103 yards, and Austin Wireman rushed eight times for 42 yards.

“They have played a tough schedule,” Owens said of Allen East. “They have played some very good teams tough. We will need to bring great effort and enthusiasm in order to get a big win on the road.”

Presale tickets for the game at Allen East will be available in the Crestview Athletic Office between 7:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Friday. Prices are $5 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $6.