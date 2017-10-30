Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its final computer ratings and regional quarterfinal playoff pairings Sunday. There were 719 schools that played varsity football this fall and now 224 are playoff qualifiers, including five schools that are in the playoffs for the first time.

The top four seeds in each region host regional quarterfinal playoff games. The OHSAA has seven divisions in football, with the largest 72 schools placed in Division I and the remaining schools placed in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division).

Locally, the Crestview Knights (9-1) clinched the No. 1 seed in Division VII, Region 28 and will begin the postseason at home by hosting the No. 8 seed Ansonia Tigers (6-4) Friday at 7:30 p.m. It’s the fifth consecutive year the Knights have advanced to the playoffs.

The winner of Friday’s game will advance to the November 10 regional semifinals and will play either No. 4 seed Minster or No. 5 seed Fort Loramie at a neutral site.

Northwest Conference champion Spencerville (8-2) also qualified for the playoffs and will host Mechanicsburg (8-2) in Friday’s Division VI, Region 24 quarterfinals.

Wayne Trace is one of three Green Meadows Conference teams to advance to the postseason. The No. 8 seed Raiders will travel to Norwalk to play No. 1 seed and top ranked St. Paul (10-0) in Friday’s Division VII, Region 26 quarterfinals, with the winner moving on to play GMC member Edgerton (8-2) or Tiffin Calvert (7-3).

GMC champion Hicksville (8-2) will host Gibsonburg (9-1) in Division VI, Region 22.

Six Midwest Athletic Conference schools qualified for the playoffs.

In Division VII, Region 28, No. 3 see Delphos St. John’s (6-4) will host DeGraff Riverside (6-4). The winner will play Lima Perry (6-4) or Sidney Lehman Catholic (9-1).

Along with Delphos St. John’s and Minster, MAC members Fort Recovery (6-4) and Marion Local (10-0) will square off in Division VI, Region 24, while Coldwater (7-3) will open the postseason at home against Tipp City Bethel (9-1).

In Division V, Region 20, No. 7 seed Anna (7-3) will play at No. 2 seed Middletown Madison (8-2).

One other area school will play in Week No. 11. The No. 1 seed Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds (9-1) will host No. 8 seed Miamisburg Dayton Christian in Division VI, Region 24 quarterfinal action.