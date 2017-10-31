Kenneth Zizelman, 77, of Rockford, passed away at his home, Monday, October 30, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 30, 1940, in Rockford, the son of Richard and Laura (Gibson) Zizelman, who both preceded him in death. On November 24, 1960, he married the former Carol Lewis, who died August 6, 2017.

Surviving are two daughters, Carla (Rob) Frank and Lee Ann (Paul) Frank, both of Rockford; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Richard E. Lewis of Riverside, California, and Roger Andrews of Chattanooga.

A sister, Janet Kay Andrews, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4, at St. Paul United Church of Christ near Rockford, with Pastor Mark Rutledge and friend Doug Rich officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, November 3, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the church.

