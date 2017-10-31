James Russell Moorman, 84, of Convoy, passed away at 8:18 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center after an injury sustained at his residence.

He was born September 22, 1933, in Van Wert County, the son of Russell and Pauline (Otis) Moorman, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Janet Rogers, who survives in Convoy.

Other survivors include three children, John Moorman of Florida, Rhonda Eldridge of St. Marys, and Joel Moorman of Leadville, Colorado; a brother, Paul Moorman of Florida; one sister, Judy Berres of Phoenix, Arizona; and a grandchild.

A brother, Joe Moorman; and three sisters, Jewel Amstutz, Joy Gabardiel, and Sandra Gahman, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 2, at Gearhart-Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy, with the Rev. Misty-Dawn Shelly officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Fire Department or the Unitarian Congregation in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

