SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report this Sunday when 224 schools will official qualify for the playoffs.

Here is a breakdown of area teams in contention for the postseason. Keep in mind that eight teams per region will advance to the playoffs, and the top four teams in each region will host regional quarterfinal games on November 3.

Western Buckeye League

As many as four WBL teams could play in Week No. 11.

In Division III, Region 12, Elida (7-2) and Wapakoneta (6-3) are ranked No. 6 and 7, while Celina is No. 9. All three could advance with wins on Friday. Elida will host Ottawa-Glandorf and Celina will play at Shawnee. Wapakoneta appears to have the toughest task, hosting St. Marys (8-1).

In Division IV, Region 14, St. Marys is ranked No. 3 and has already clinched a playoff spot and an opening round home game.

Van Wert, Bath, Defiance, Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf and Shawnee are not in playoff contention.

Northwest Conference

Up to four NWC teams could advance to the regional quarterfinals.

In Division VI, Region 22, Ada (6-3) is currently ranked No. 7. If the Bulldogs defeat Allen East and get a bit of help, they should be in.

Spencerville (7-2) has already secured a playoff spot in Division VI, Region 24. The Bearcats are currently ranked No. 7 in the region, which includes Marion Local, Coldwater, St. Henry, Fort Recovery and Lima Central Catholic. Delphos Jefferson (6-3) is in the same region, but the Wildcats are considered an extreme longshot to qualify. Jefferson would need a win over Spencerville, and a lot of help from other teams.

Crestview (8-1) is ranked No. 1 in Division VII, Region 28. The Knights have clinched a home playoff game. Crestview is new to the region, which includes Sidney Lehman Catholic, Delphos St. John’s and Minster.

Allen East, Bluffton, Columbus Grove and Paulding are not in playoff contention.

Green Meadows Conference

Several GMC teams could play in Week No. 11.

Conference champion Hicksville (7-2) is currently ranked No. 3 in Division VI, Region 22, and the Aces have clinched a playoff spot. A win over Ayersville could clinch a home game. Fairview (5-4) is ranked No. 9, and Tinora (5-4) is ranked No. 12. Both teams need wins, and help to qualify for the postseason. Fairview will host Antwerp, and Tinora will be home to Wayne Trace.

Speaking of Wayne Trace, the Raiders (6-3) are currently No. 8 in Division VII, Region 26. A win over Tinora would all but seal a playoff spot. Even if the Raiders lose, they still have an excellent chance to play in Week No. 11

While considered a longshot, Ayersville remains alive in the playoff race. The Pilots are ranked No. 12 in Region 26.

Antwerp and Holgate will not advance to the playoffs.

Midwest Athletic Conference

Up to seven MAC schools could see action in Week No. 11.

Anna (7-2) is currently ranked No. 6 in Division V, Region 20, and are all but assured a playoff berth. The Rockets will host Minster on Friday.

Marion Local is No. 1 and Coldwater is No. 3 in Division VI, Region 24, and both have clinched home games in Week No. 11. St. Henry is currently No. 8 and Fort Recovery is No. 9 in the same region. The two teams will meet on Friday, with the winner expected to advance to the postseason.

In Division VII, Region 28, Delphos St. John’s (5-4) is ranked No. 3 and Minster (5-4) is ranked No. 5. Both teams have already clinched playoff spots.

New Bremen, Parkway and Versailles will not qualify for the playoffs.