SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

If you’re a die hard high school football fan or even just a casual one, you’ll want to check out these fun facts and figures. With the regular season nearing the end, so much is at stake in terms of league titles, playoff spots and more.

League and conference title races

St. Marys (7-1, 7-0 WBL) has already clinched at least a share of the Western Buckeye League title. The Roughriders can win it outright Friday with a win over 1-7 Defiance.

Spencerville (6-2, 5-0 NWC) has a one game lead over Crestview and Delphos Jefferson in the Northwest Conference. The Bearcats can clinch at least a share of the title with a win over Paulding on Friday, and can win it outright against the Wildcats in Week No. 10.

Crestview can still win a share of the title, but the Knights need to win both remaining games (Delphos Jefferson and Paulding), then hope the Wildcats can beat Spencerville in Week No. 10.

Hicksville (6-2, 5-0 GMC) can win the outright Green Meadows Conference title with a win over Wayne Trace (6-2, 4-1 GMC). If the Raiders win, they can clinch at least a title share with a victory over Tinora (4-4) in the regular season finale.

Marion Local (8-0, 6-0 MAC) plays at St. Henry (6-2) on Friday, and will entertain Parkway (1-7) in the regular season finale. If the Flyers win both, they’ll claim another Midwest Athletic Conference championship.

Crestview and the playoffs

The fans like to talk about it, but the coaches would prefer to hold off until the end of the regular season, which is understandable.

But the Knights already have clinched a playoff spot in Division VII, Region 28, and are a lock to host in Week No. 11. Crestview could entertain Ansonia in the regional quarterfinals, but with two weeks left in the regular season, that could change.

If you’re keeping track, this is the fifth consecutive season that the Knights have qualified for the postseason. Last year, Crestview advanced to the regional championship game for the first time in school history, before falling in double overtime to McComb.

One more thought on Crestview and Region 28 – it’s a loaded region, with two state-ranked teams (the Knights, No. 5 and Sidney Lehman Catholic, No. 6), along with Midwest Athletic Conference schools Delphos St. John’s and Minster.

Other schools are in, or are almost certain to qualify for the playoffs

Wayne Trace is a near certainty to play in Week No. 11, but the next two games will determine if the Raiders will host a regional quarterfinal game, or hit the road to play in Division VII, Region 26.

In Division VI, Region 24, Marion Local has clinched a home game, while Coldwater, Lima Central Catholic and Spencerville have unofficially qualified for the playoffs. The Thunderbirds should host in Week No. 11, while Spencerville has a good shot at hosting as well. St. Henry is a lock, but the Redskins may have to travel to open the postseason.

Two schools could be left out

The Van Wert Cougars have playoff hopes, albeit slim playoff hopes. The Cougars (4-4) need to beat Celina and Defiance, and need plenty of help in Division IV, Region 14.

There’s good news and bad news for Delphos Jefferson. The good news: The Wildcats (6-2) will most likely qualify if they win their final two games. The bad news: the Wildcats have to play at Crestview (7-1) and at Spencerville (6-2).

Dual threat quarterbacks

In his first full year as a starter, Van Wert quarterback Nate Place has completed 152 of 225 passes for 1,788 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also the team’s leading rusher, with 147 carries for 641 yards and eight touchdowns.

Meanwhile, seasoned Crestview junior quarterback Drew Kline has completed 101 of 167 passes for 1,597 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 99 times for 533 yards and eight scores.

Random: run vs. pass

In this age of pass-happy offenses, there are some schools that continue to subscribe to the run-first philosophy. Delphos Jefferson, Spencerville and St. Marys come to mind.

Of those three, the Wildcats are the most balanced, averaging nearly 230 yards rushing per game, while averaging just under 80 yards passing per game. Spencerville averages more than 330 rushing per game, and just 28 yards per game passing, while St. Marys rolls to an average of 335 yards rushing per game, and 50 yards passing per contest. Roughriders quarterback Colin Clements has tossed just 24 passes all season, an average of three per game.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are plenty of teams that prefer to pass first, and run second. Kenton is a prime example, as the Wildcats average nearly 40 pass attempts per game, and throw for 330 yards per contest, while averaging under 20 rushes per game.

Ada is quite fond of the pass as well. On average, the Bulldogs air it out 36 times for about 245 yards per game, while running for roughly 45 yards per game.

What does all of this mean? Maybe nothing, but it’s fair to note that Spencerville and Delphos Jefferson are 6-2, St. Marys is 7-1, while Kenton is 4-4, and Ada is 5-3. In other words, teams with the run-first mentality are enjoying more success.