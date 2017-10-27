Just a reminder that Main Street Van Wert will be hosting trick-or-treating in downtown Van Wert rom 10 a.m. until noon. In addition, children can stop by and show off their costumes at several storefronts. For more information, go to http://www.mainstreetvanwert.org/halloween-trick-or-treat.html. Other Halloween events and activities include the Fright Fest from 11:30 until 2 p.m. at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds; Dr. Wassenstein’s Side Show from 8 p.m. until midnight at Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St.; and the following trick-or-treat times: Van Wert, 4-6 p.m. Saturday; Middle Point, 3-5 p.m. Saturday; Venedocia, 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday; Willshire 4-6 p.m. Saturday; Ohio City, 4-6 p.m. Saturday; Convoy, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 31. MSVW photo