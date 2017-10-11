SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLUMBUS — Entering Week No. 8 of the high school football season, the playoff picture is starting to take shape locally and throughout the state.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday. OHSAA’s weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will officially qualify for the playoffs. The top four seeds in each region will host opening round games.

Locally, the Crestview Knights are ranked No. 1 in Division VII, Region 28. The Knights have unofficially clinched a playoff berth, and most likely will host a game in Week 11.

Delphos St. John’s is No. 2 in the same region. Like Crestview, the Blue Jays have unofficially clinched a playoff spot and are strong contenders to host a first round playoff game.

Wayne Trace is ranked No. 3 in Division VII, Region 26. While the Raiders have three challenging regular season games remaining (Edgerton, Hicksville and Tinora), a playoff berth is a near lock, along with a good possibility of hosting an opening round playoff game.

Despite a 5-2 record, Delphos Jefferson is ranked 11th in Division VI, Region 24. That means the Wildcats will likely need to win their remaining three games (Columbus Grove, Crestview and Spencerville) to qualify for the posteason.

The same can be said for Van Wert. The Cougars are currently ranked 12 in Division IV, Region 14, and have Bath, Celina and Defiance left on the schedule. Van Wert would have to win those games, and likely get some help to enter the playoffs.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2017/Week7-Rankings.pdf