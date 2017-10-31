VW independent/submitted information

The Eaton/United Way Bag Bingo is this Saturday, November 4. The event is located at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert.

Doors open at 8:15 a.m. and “early bird” bingo starts at 9 that morning, with the first regular game starting at 9:15 a.m.

There are a limited number of tickets still available and the cost is $15 presale or $20 at the door until they are gone. Call the United Way office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday this week, to get tickets

The basket at right is just one of the many those participating will see and be able to win on Saturday morning at bingo. This basket is called “Love My Dog” and contains a handmade quilt, a handmade pillow, dog bed, bowls, $100 worth of Walmart gift cards, a $20 Pet Valu gift card, and more.

This basket won the “most creative” of all the Eaton employee donated bags and is valued at over $300.