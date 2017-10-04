SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Two Van Wert County rivals met on the volleyball court on Tuesday, and the end result was a 25-17, 25-12, 25-17 Crestview win over Lincolnview.

Crestview improved to 13-5 (5-1 NWC), while Lincolnview dropped to 10-9 (3-3 NWC).

In each of the three sets, the Lady Knights jumped out to sizable leads. Crestview enjoyed a 10-3 advantage in the first game, 7-2 in the second game and 12-4 in the third and final game. Lincolnview was able to close the deficit to two points in the opening game and a single point in game two, only to see Crestview take advantage of more scoring spurts.

“I think that jump start was crucial for us in all three games,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “Lincolnview always feeds off their crowd and the excitement, and I think that made a huge difference for us.”

“We didn’t play very well tonight,” Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans said. “We didn’t talk, we made a lot of errors, and the momentum was definitely on Crestview’s side all night.

“Crestview did a good job of controlling the ball and attacking us really well, and we just couldn’t shake our errors” Evans added.

The Lady Knights finished with impressive numbers. Lyvia Black was 17-18 serving with two aces and 14 digs, Bailey Gregory was 14-14 with an ace, Abby Bagley was 13-13 and had 26 assists, Avery McCoy was 12-12 with an ace and 11 kills, and Lexi Gregory had 10 digs and seven kills.

“I think everybody was clicking, and that was huge tonight,” Gregory said.

Lakin Brant led Lincolnview with 18 digs, while Morgan Miller had 10 digs and 12 assists. Alana Williams also had 10 digs.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday. Crestview will travel to Paulding, while Lincolnview will host conference leader Ada.