Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

OTTAWA — Crestview High School’s girls’ cross country team placed fifth at Saturday’s Division III district meet in Ottawa, while the boys qualified for regional competition as a team.

The top five scoring runners for the Lady Knights were: Ragen Harting (10th, 20:29), Ashley Bowen (11th, 20:45), Adalynn Longstreth (34th, 22:53), Lizzie Bowen (38th, 23:38) and Lydia Saylor (51st, 25:31). Harting and Ashley Bowen earned All-District honors for their individual places and qualified for the regional meet in Tiffin on Saturday. Both will race at 11:00 a.m.

The Crestview boys’ team ran well as a pack with just 29 seconds between their top 6 runners after 5000 meters of racing. The team placed fourth, qualifying them as a team to the regional meet in Tiffin. The top five scoring runners for the Knights were: Wyatt Richardson (17th, 18:29), Danil Lichtensteiger (21st, 18:37) Gabe Smith (24th, 18:54), Jace Vining (25th, 18:55) and Collin Puckett (26th, 18:57). The boys team will race Saturday at 1:30 p.m.