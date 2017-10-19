Submitted information

Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce announces its next trip … Switzerland, Austria, and Bavaria, May 24-June 2, 2018.

Join the Chamber at 6 p.m. this coming Monday, October 23, at Black Angus on Main (222 E. Main St.) as Collette Travel will present the itinerary for, and highlights of, the trip. Complimentary light appetizers and beverages will be served.

Join the Chamber for a 10-day trip that begins and ends with roundtrip transportation from Van Wert to and from Dayton International Airport.

From the cobblestone streets of Switzerland villages to the shores of Lake Geneva to the picturesque Austrian countryside and Salzburg to a fairy tale castle in Bavaria, a truly magical 10 days await area residents next year.

Bring travel companions and join the Chamber for a preview of the trip. Those interested may also visit www.bit.ly/vwchambertrip2018 as well as drop by the Chamber office, 118 N. Washington St., for a brochure and to register.

Contact the Chamber for further information at 419.238.4390 or email chamber@vanwertchamber.com.