VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — A fundraiser is being held later this month for Ohio City resident Debby Strickler, who was recently diagnosed with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. This is Strickler’s second battle with breast cancer, which is treatable, but not curable, and she will be on chemotherapy for the rest of her life.

Strickler is a mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, co-worker, and, most importantly, a fighter. All proceeds from fundraising events and activities will go to Strickler to help assist her with her daily medical and living expenses.

There will be a benefit held at the Community Building in Ohio City on Saturday, October 28. Included in the events for the day are poker run and bingo events that both start at 11 a.m. There will be an auction at 2 p.m., along with the Ohio State and Penn State game on the big screen, starting at 3:30 that afternoon. The band Samax will play from 4-6 p.m., along with the village’s “Trick or Treat” and “Truck or Treat” events at the park during the same time period.

The Ohio City Fire Department costume judging will be held immediately afterward.

Michael Huffner will perform from 6-8 p.m., while a reverse raffle will also start at 6. The band Section Ate will finish the night with music until midnight.

There will be a 50/50 drawing and a gun raffle for a Beretta 92FS 9-mm handgun.

For more information or donations, contact Carolyn Walker at 419.965.2511 or Elisa at the Village Hall.