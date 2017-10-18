Print for later

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s Jake Lautzenheiser and Eli Rager have earned All-Western Buckeye League soccer honors.

Lautzenheiser was named third-team All-WBL, and Rager was named to the honorable mention team.

Cassidy Meyers of Van Wert was named to the girls’ second team, and Savannah Nygren was named honorable mention.

Boys

First team: Austin Wilker (St. Marys); Evan Vogel (St. Marys); Jake Taylor (Elida); Riley Bartels (Elida); Jackson Schaaf (Shawnee); Luke Beach (Wapakoneta); Landon Bartlett (Kenton); Bryce Schroeder (Ottawa-Glandorf); Kyle Flaute (Celina) Drew Hoppe (Kenton); Dylan Mohr (Bath); Jon Weisgerber (Defiance).

Second team: Chad Duling (Ottawa-Glandorf); Cade Parker (Elida); Connor Mills (Celina); Kaleb Benny (Wapakoneta); Ryan McGuire (Shawnee); Howie Spencer (St. Marys); Hayden Hicks (Kenton); Ethan White (Ottawa-Glandorf); Ethan Swallow (Shawnee); Caleb Jones (Elida); Michael Dietz (St. Marys).

Third team: Ethan Mielke (St. Marys); Jim Aquino (Celina); Draek Littler (Elida); Cameron Tenwalde (Shawnee); Patrick Bartlett (Kenton); Corey Steyer (Defiance); Jake Lautzenheiser (Van Wert); Ryan Dickerede (Bath); Nolan Unterbrink (Ottawa-Glandorf); Isaac Mendez (Kenton); Aaron Good (Wapakoneta).

Honorable mention: Eli Rager (Van Wert); Seth Mahlmeiser (Elida); Cole Cisco (Celina); Hunter Coffee (Wapakoneta); Ethan Alt (Ottawa-Glandorf); Noah Crigger (Defiance); Luke Best (Bath); Justin Vorhees (Shawnee); Luke Woodruff (Kenton); Max Mielke (St. Marys).

Co-Players of the Year: Jackson Schaaf (Shawnee) and Jake Taylor (Elida).

Girls

First team: Chander Clark (Bath); Reilly Cox (Celina); Britney Steyer (Defiance); Jaydon Hollstein (Elida); Jency Jenkins (Elida); Hannah Holland (Kenton); Kadie Hempfling (Ottawa-Glandorf); Alaina Behnke (Shawnee); Bella Fusillo (Shawnee); Josie Bowman (St. Marys); Katie Manger (Wapakoneta); Torie Carter (Wapakoneta).

Second team: Jaidyn Hale (Bath); Kennedy Fagan (Bath); Bailey Laux (Celina); Teya Castillo (Defiance); Baylie Moening (Elida); Cienaa Kuhn (Elida); Kelsey Erford (Ottawa-Glandorf); Madi Mason (Shawnee); Sydney Cisco (St. Marys); Cassidy Meyers (Van Wert); Emma Kenter (Wapakoneta); Emily Ruppert (Wapakoneta).

Third team: Ainsley Miller (Bath); Tori Dackin (Bath); Carley Eichler (Celina); Tammy Aguilera (Defiance); Aubrey Etzler (Elida); Jacqueling Nichols (Elida); Keelee Barrett (Kenton); Caitlin Bockrath (Ottawa-Glandorf); Rachel Russ (Shawnee); Ally Will (St. Marys); Abbi Ruppert (Wapakoneta); Nicole Richard (Wapakoneta).

Honorable mention: Savannah Nygren (Van Wert); Morgan Wityk (Defiance); Lauren Kesler (Elida); Madi Lause (Wapakoneta); Kori Barrett (Kenton); Erin Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Mya Lockwood (Celina); Lexi Foley (Bath); Emily Hoffman (Shawnee); Meredith McMurray (St. Marys).

Player of the Year: Katie Manger (Wapakoneta).