Alice M. Cooper, 92, formerly of Liberty Township, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born May 19, 1925, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Owen A. and Myrtle Leota (Flager) Cooper, who both preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, John D. Cooper.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 18, in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with Pastor Carol Evans officiating.

There will be no visitation.



Preferred memorials: Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.