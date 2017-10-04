VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County 4-H program will be hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Proceeds from the show support the 4-H camp counselors’ fees to attend 4-H camp in 2018. This is the perfect opportunity for Christmas shopping for the hard-to-get-for person or a perfect custom gift people won’t be able to find in just any store.

There will also be a station for gift wrapping done by the Harrison Jolly Booster’s 4-H Club, so shoppers can shop, buy, and prepare their gifts all in one place.

This event is free to attend, and there will also be food to purchase, with those proceeds benefiting the Junior Fair Board.

Interested in participating as a seller? Show spots are filling up quickly. Interested crafters and vendors should stop by the Extension Office at the Fairgrounds or check out 17craftshow to download an application.

Come out and support local youths as they work to earn money toward their camp expenses and Junior Fair restoration projects.